Malayalam Horror Film 'Vadakkan’ Debuts At The Cannes Marche Du Film Fantastic Pavilion

Malayalam film 'Vadakkan' has earned a coveted spot at the Cannes Film Festival's prestigious Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion.

Poster for Vadakkan
Poster for 'Vadakkan' Photo: Instagram
Produced by Offbeet Studios and directed by Sajeed A -- starring Kishore and Shruthy Menon -- the film marks a significant milestone as the only Malayalam film to be featured as one of the seven gala screenings of the event.

'Vadakkan' takes audiences on an immersive journey into the mesmerising ‘Vadakkan Universe’ weaving together supernatural elements and ancient North Malabar folklore.

With a world-class crew including Resul Pookutty, Kieko Nakahara, Bijibal, and Unni R, ‘Vadakkan’ promises to captivate viewers with its unique storytelling and visualisation.

The Marché du Film is the epicenter of industry networking and film sales during the Cannes Film Festival.

As part of the Fantastic Pavilion, 'Vadakkan’ is being showcased with other innovative and genre-defying projects, offering filmmakers and industry professionals a significant glimpse into the genre film world.

Pablo Guisa, Executive Director, Fantastic Pavilion, Cannes Marche Du Films said that it's an absolute delight to host 'Vadakkan' as one of the seven gala screenings.

“Vadakkan has a gripping narrative with a very unique story-telling format and production showcasing the strength of Indian cinema in the global genre cinema space. We have been impressed with the director's and producer's vision to put together a world-class cast and crew to bring the franchise of ‘Vadakkan’ alive for the audiences,” said Guisa.

Jaideep Singh, Founder of Offbeet Media Group and producer of the film, emphasised ‘Vadakkan's’ role in redefining Indian cinema with its fusion of local narratives and global sensibilities.

“With 'Vadakkan', the aim is to redefine Indian cinema by seamlessly blending hyperlocal narratives with global sensibilities supported by the world-class cast and crew. Presentation at the Fantastic Pavilion is a huge step for us. 'Vadakkan' is more than just a supernatural thriller; it's a homage to our rich cultural heritage which has massive potential to travel across the globe,” said Singh.

Following its Cannes debut, 'Vadakkan' is poised to reach audiences worldwide with plans for dubbing in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, as well as releases in other regional languages.

