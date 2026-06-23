Klara and the Sun Trailer: Jenna Ortega Leads Taika Waititi’s Emotional Sci-Fi Adaptation

Klara and the Sun trailer showcases Jenna Ortega's emotional transformation.
Taika Waititi adapts Kazuo Ishiguro's acclaimed dystopian science-fiction novel.
Fans praise visuals while debating adaptation choices and tone.
The Klara and the Sun trailer has finally given audiences their first glimpse into Taika Waititi's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's beloved novel. Led by Jenna Ortega, the emotional science-fiction drama explores a future where Artificial Friends are purchased to provide companionship. The trailer introduces Ortega as Klara, an ageing robot searching for a family while trying to understand the complexities of human emotions and relationships.
Set in a dystopian world, the film follows Klara as she waits in a store alongside other outdated Artificial Friends. Her life changes when she meets Josie, a young girl determined to bring her home despite her mother's reservations.
Jenna Ortega shines as artificial friend Klara
The trailer showcases a softer and more emotional side of Ortega, who is widely known for darker projects such as Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Klara is portrayed with childlike curiosity, having been designed with the intelligence of a toddler.
The footage also highlights Natasha Lyonne's store manager, who encourages Klara to remain hopeful about finding a family. As Klara settles into Josie's home, questions begin to emerge about belonging, love and what it truly means to be human.
Klara and the Sun trailer divides fans online
The trailer quickly generated discussion among readers of Ishiguro's novel. Many praised the visuals and Ortega's performance, with several viewers expressing excitement about seeing the emotional story brought to life on screen.
However, some fans felt the adaptation appeared more whimsical than the book's reflective tone. Others questioned whether the film would capture the quiet emotional depth that made the novel so memorable.
The cast also includes Amy Adams as Josie's mother Chrissie, Mia Tharia as Josie, Aran Murphy, Steve Buscemi, Rachel House and Natasha Lyonne. Waititi directs the film from a screenplay co-written with Dahvi Waller.
The highly anticipated adaptation is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 23, 2026.