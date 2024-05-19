Hollywood

John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'

Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski shared that his children Hazel and Violet think their actress-mother Emily Blunt is much cooler than he is.

People
John Krasinki, Emily Blunt Photo: People
info_icon

Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski shared that his children Hazel and Violet think their actress-mother Emily Blunt is much cooler than he is.

"When they found out that I was going to do it, it was really exciting because it was the first time that I had ever involved them in anything,” Krasinski told people.com.

"I was pretty sure that they thought I was an accountant before this because their mom was Mary Poppins and in 'Jungle Cruise'. So she was off to a very biased start with our girls."

The actor, who is a part of 'IF', his new animated fantasy film, observed that his children "disappear into a magical world that we, as parents, aren’t allowed into", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I said to Emily, ‘That would make an amazing movie'," he added.

The actor also recalled that the pandemic became a turning point for his children, who were pivotal in the production process of the film.

Krasinski said: "I was just sketching all the IFs as I was writing, and I would show them. I’m a terrible artist, so then once I started interfacing with real artists and talking about how it would really look, they got really excited."

