Gotham TV Awards: Quirky Celebrations Caught On Camera – View Pics

1. Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay poses with the tribute award for ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
2. Matt Jarvis, Richard Gadd And Ed Macdonald
Matt Jarvis, left, Richard Gadd, and Ed Macdonald pose with the breakthrough limited series awards for ‘Baby Reindeer’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
3. Harriet Dyer
Harriet Dyer poses with the awards for breakthrough comedy series and outstanding performance in a comedy series for ‘Colin from Accounts’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
4. Zine Tseng
Zine Tseng holds the outstanding performance in a drama series award for ‘3 Body Problem’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
5. Jerrod Carmichael
Jerrod Carmichael poses with the breakthrough nonfiction series award for ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
6. Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang And Sarayu Blue
Ji-young Yoo, left, Lulu Wang and Sarayu Blue pose with the tribute award for ‘Expats’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
7. Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang, Sarayu Blue And Brian Tee
Ji-young Yoo, left, Lulu Wang, Sarayu Blue and Brian Tee pose with the tribute award for ‘Expats’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.
8. Peter Morgan And Lesley Manville
Peter Morgan, left, and Lesley Manville pose with the tribute award for ‘The Crown’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.