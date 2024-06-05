Hollywood

Gotham TV Awards: Quirky Celebrations Caught On Camera – View Pics

Here are a some of the most quirkiest celebrations from the Gotham TV Awards.

Gotham TV Awards 2024 Winners Photo: Evan Agostini
The Gotham TV Awards were a big hit and celebs from all over the country came down to have a fun evening.

Here are a some of the most quirkiest celebrations from the Gotham TV Awards:

1. Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Photo: Evan Agostini
Mariska Hargitay poses with the tribute award for ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

2. Matt Jarvis, Richard Gadd And Ed Macdonald

Matt Jarvis, Richard Gadd And Ed Macdonald
Matt Jarvis, Richard Gadd And Ed Macdonald Photo: Evan Agostini
Matt Jarvis, left, Richard Gadd, and Ed Macdonald pose with the breakthrough limited series awards for ‘Baby Reindeer’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

3. Harriet Dyer

Harriet Dyer
Harriet Dyer Photo: Evan Agostini
Harriet Dyer poses with the awards for breakthrough comedy series and outstanding performance in a comedy series for ‘Colin from Accounts’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

4. Zine Tseng

Zine Tseng
Zine Tseng Photo: Evan Agostini
Zine Tseng holds the outstanding performance in a drama series award for ‘3 Body Problem’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

5. Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael
Jerrod Carmichael Photo: Evan Agostini
Jerrod Carmichael poses with the breakthrough nonfiction series award for ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

6. Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang And Sarayu Blue

Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang And Sarayu Blue
Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang And Sarayu Blue Photo: Evan Agostini
Ji-young Yoo, left, Lulu Wang and Sarayu Blue pose with the tribute award for ‘Expats’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

7. Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang, Sarayu Blue And Brian Tee

Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang, Sarayu Blue And Brian Tee
Ji-young Yoo, Lulu Wang, Sarayu Blue And Brian Tee Photo: Evan Agostini
Ji-young Yoo, left, Lulu Wang, Sarayu Blue and Brian Tee pose with the tribute award for ‘Expats’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

8. Peter Morgan And Lesley Manville

Peter Morgan And Lesley Manville
Peter Morgan And Lesley Manville Photo: Evan Agostini
Peter Morgan, left, and Lesley Manville pose with the tribute award for ‘The Crown’ at the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

