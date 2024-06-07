Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics

The 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards Ceremony honoured 19 winners and inducted two special honourees during its historic event this evening at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Celebrities, artists, designers, and influencers were among the over 1,000 attendees from the worldwide fragrance business, who came together to honour the outstanding achievements and persons in scent.
Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan, received the Hall of Fame Award, while Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Master Perfumer of Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton, received the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award. Following last year’s 50th anniversary of the Awards, this year’s sold-out gala honored another milestone: the 75th anniversary of the creation of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF).
Here are a few images from the grand event:
1. Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.
2. Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.
3. Nina Garcia
Nina Garcia attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.
6. Vera Wang
Vera Wang attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.
8. Vera Wang
Vera Wang attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.