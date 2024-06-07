Hollywood

Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics

The 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards Ceremony honoured 19 winners and inducted two special honourees during its historic event this evening at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Nina Garcia Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

The 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards Ceremony honoured 19 winners and inducted two special honourees during its historic event this evening at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Celebrities, artists, designers, and influencers were among the over 1,000 attendees from the worldwide fragrance business, who came together to honour the outstanding achievements and persons in scent.

Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan, received the Hall of Fame Award, while Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Master Perfumer of Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton, received the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award. Following last year’s 50th anniversary of the Awards, this year’s sold-out gala honored another milestone: the 75th anniversary of the creation of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF).

Here are a few images from the grand event:

1. Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Christie Brinkley attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

2. Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Julianna Margulies attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

3. Nina Garcia

Nina Garcia
Nina Garcia Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Nina Garcia attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

4. Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Christie Brinkley attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

5. Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Julianna Margulies attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

6. Vera Wang

Vera Wang
Vera Wang Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Vera Wang attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

7. Nina Garcia

Nina Garcia
Nina Garcia Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Nina Garcia attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

8. Vera Wang

Vera Wang
Vera Wang Photo: CJ Rivera
info_icon

Vera Wang attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter
  2. Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets
  3. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
  4. Prashant Kishor 'Won't Get Into Election Numbers Anymore' After His Predictions For LS Polls Go Wrong
  5. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  2. How Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla Are Turning Fashion Trendsetters
  3. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics
  4. Sharmin Segal On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Had A Lot At Stake With The Show, Pressure To Deliver Was High
  5. Kartik Aaryan On Why He Didn't Renew Contract With Fairness Cream Brand: I Understood That It Could Be Wrong
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Beat IRE By 12 Runs In New York
  2. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Kirton, Bowlers Lead CAN To A Famous Win In New York
  3. French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Sinner In Five-Set Thriller, Enters First Roland Garros Final
  4. SL Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 15 Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch And Weather Report, H2H Record
  5. Today's Sports Updates Live: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
World News
  1. Day After Strike On School Killed 33, Israel Strikes Another UN School As Gaza War Enters 9th Month | Latest Updates
  2. Top 15 Pride Parades You Must Attend This Year!
  3. Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty: A Cool New Summer Sensation Joins the Menu, Alongside Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry Delights!
  4. Putin Sees No Threat To Russia, Says Nuclear Weapons Only For 'Exceptional Cases'; Warns Western Rivals Over Ukraine
  5. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9