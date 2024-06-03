‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics

FX celebrated its award-winning series ‘Fargo’ at the Disney FYC Fest in Los Angeles. Performers Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh, as well as creator and director Noah Hawley and executive producer Warren Littlefield were all present for the event.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
1. Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm, a cast member in ‘Fargo,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
2. Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh, a cast member in ‘Fargo,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
3. Noah Hawley
Noah Hawley, creator/executive producer/writer/director of ‘Fargo,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
4. Noah Hawley
Noah Hawley, the creator/executive producer/writer/director of ‘Fargo,’ is interviewed at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
5. Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh, a cast member in ‘Fargo,’ waves to photographers at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
6. Noah Hawley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Hamm, Warren Littlefield
Noah Hawley, left, creator/executive producer/writer/director of ‘Fargo,’ poses with cast members Jennifer Jason Leigh, second from left, and Jon Hamm, third from left, and executive producer Warren Littlefield at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.