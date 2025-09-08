Daniel Craig Reveals If Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Is His Last Playing Detective Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig opened up about his role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which was recently screened at TIFF 2025.

Daniel Craig Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig attends the premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Toronto. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
  • Daniel Craig has returned as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

  • The movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025

  • It is directed by Rian Johnson

The third instalment of the Knives Out franchise is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery had its world premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival 2025. At the event, Craig expressed gratitude for reprising his role as detective Blanc in the murder mystery thriller directed by Rian Johnson.

Daniel Craig on his role in Knives Out 3

As per a report in People, Craig, 57, said, "How lucky am I to get to play something like this?" and added, "That's all I can think of when I think about this character. I mean, I've played [James] Bond and now I'm suddenly playing Benoit Blanc. It's dumb luck. I'm very lucky."

When asked if Wake Up Dead Man marks the end of his character, Craig said, "Who told you that? Listen, I don't know. Rian hasn't written anything because we're getting this movie out."

However, he added that if the writer-director "writes another script and it's as good as I think it probably will be, then it's an easy decision."

Wake Up Dead Man release date

The film will hit the screens on November 26, 2025 and will premiere on Netflix on December 12, 2025.

Wake Up Dead Man cast

Alongside Craig, Knives Out 3 also stars Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack and Cailee Spaeny.

For the unversed, the 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion were also launched at TIFF.

Coming back to Craig, he played the iconic Agent 007 in five James Bond movies. In March, Deadline reported that he was offered Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

