‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Netflix has stated that the third chapter of the popular ‘Knives Out’ trilogy, helmed by Rian Johnson, will release in 2025. Just this announcement itself has got people from all age groups excited for the flick. Benoit Blanc, the intelligent investigator played by Daniel Craig, once again returns to face his most perilous case yet. The film offers audiences another intriguing and complex mystery to solve, building on the popularity of its predecessors. With Rian Johnson back at the helm, fans can expect sharp wit and unexpected turns around every corner.