‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Netflix has announced its upcoming sequel in the ‘Knives Out’ franchise. The film has had a successful run in the past couple of instalments and people are dying to see what’s next in store for Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Ever since Daniel Craig left playing James Bond, it is the ‘Knives Out’ franchise that has kept audiences hooked to him as Benoit Blanc.
The film has been titled, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’. Check out the announcement teaser right here:
Netflix has stated that the third chapter of the popular ‘Knives Out’ trilogy, helmed by Rian Johnson, will release in 2025. Just this announcement itself has got people from all age groups excited for the flick. Benoit Blanc, the intelligent investigator played by Daniel Craig, once again returns to face his most perilous case yet. The film offers audiences another intriguing and complex mystery to solve, building on the popularity of its predecessors. With Rian Johnson back at the helm, fans can expect sharp wit and unexpected turns around every corner.
The rest of the cast hasn’t yet been announced but it seems it is going to be a huge star cast just like always. The film is all set to release in 2025 on Netflix.
Are you excited to see Daniel Craig back in the detective outfit? Share your thoughts with us.