Hollywood

Chad Michael Murray Says He Is Open To Returning For 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Actor Chad Michael Murray, who played the character of Jake in hit comedy "Freaky Friday", says he would love to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel.

Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who fronted the 2003 movie directed by Mark Waters, are officially returning for the follow-up.

In the popular film, Murray essayed Jake, the love interest of Lohan's Anna.

The actor, also known for teenage TV drama "One Tree Hill", said it would be a "privilege" for him to reunite with Lohan and Curtis.

"If Jake has a story to tell, I'd be there in a heartbeat. Are you kidding me? Just to watch Jamie and Lindsay, to go back to work…

"To watch all that energy that Jamie brings to set… Hollywood royalty, period... If I had the opportunity, I would just dial in," Murray told E! News while promoting his upcoming film "Mother of the Bride".

Nisha Ganatra, best known for 2019's "Late Night" and the 2020 film "The High Note", will direct the sequel of "Freaky Friday".

Based on the 1972's novel by Mary Rodgers, the original "Freaky Friday" revolved around the complicated relationship between the mother-daughter duo of Tess and Anna, played by Curtis and Lohan, who end up waking up in each other's bodies after they visit a mysterious Chinese restaurant.

