Chad Michael Murray Reveals Why He Picks Up Roles Keeping His Children In Mind

Actor Chad Michael Murray has talked about how he considers his children while signing on to a role for a film.

Chad Michael Murray Photo: Instagram
“I don’t want my kids going to school, being freshmen in high school, and dad’s… posted all over their locker,” he said in a recent interview with Numero, reports deadline.com.

“That’s not fair to them, so making decisions for that has been great.”

Murray began his acting journey on TV with appearances on 'One Tree Hill', 'Gilmore Girls', 'Dawson’s Creek', and 'Riverdale'. He then featured in films such as 'A Cinderella Story', 'Freaky Friday', and 'Fruitvale Station'.

The actor also starred in 'Chosen', 'Sun Records', and 'Sullivan’s Crossing' before returning to TV with the series 'Agent Carter'.

Murray, who is a father to an 8-year-old son, a 6-year-old daughter, and a month-old daughter welcomed last August with wife Sarah Roemer, expressed how fatherhood has changed his outlook.

“So very much. I would say, a lot of material, especially over the past 5 to 8 years since my son was born, I choose because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing,” Murray said.

The actor ensures his family travels together when he has to film on location.

“When we are in Nova Scotia filming 'Sullivan’s Crossing', we’re all there. I get to work, and I get to go home and play with the babies,” he said.

“Now, is this extra work for me on top, so I can’t be solely focused on Sullivan’s Crossing? Yeah, but that just means I need to better place my time and figure out how do I manage this all.”

The actor added: “But it’s important that they’re here, because I don’t believe in breaking up the pack to the point where they’re like, ‘Oh, dad’s on another trip.’ And for me, I wouldn’t trade this for anything, no matter the amount of success, it doesn’t matter. It trumps all of that.”

