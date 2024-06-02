Hollywood

Canadian Screen Awards: ‘BlackBerry’, ‘Little Bird’ Win Big - View Pics

Matt Johnson’s ‘BlackBerry’ satirical comedy won the best movie award at the Canadian Screen Awards, which also named the Canadian Indigenous TV series ‘Little Bird’ the best TV drama. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event night.

Canadian Screen Awards
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event night:

1. Meaghan Rath

Meaghan Rath
Meaghan Rath
Actor Meaghan Rath poses with her award for Best Lead Performer, Comedy, at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

2. Oyin Oladejo

Oyin Oladejo
Oyin Oladejo
Actor Oyin Oladejo walks the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

3. Darla Contois

Darla Contois
Darla Contois
Darla Contois walks the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

4. Carolyn Taylor

Carolyn Taylor
Carolyn Taylor
Canadian actor Carolyn Taylor walks the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

5. Marsha Greene

Marsha Greene
Marsha Greene
Marsha Greene walks the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

6. Susan Kent

Susan Kent
Susan Kent
Canadian actor Susan Kent walks the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

7. Sandra Bezic

Sandra Bezic
Sandra Bezic
Canadian figure skater and choreographer Sandra Bezic walks the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

8. Guests Arrive At The Red Carpet

Canadian Screen Awards
Canadian Screen Awards
Guests arrive at the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

9. Canadian Screen Awards

Canadian Screen Awards
Canadian Screen Awards
A statue of an award is displayed prior to the Canadian Screen Awards Gala in Toronto.

