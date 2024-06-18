Hollywood

Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival 2024: Michigander, Sid Sriram, Durand Bernarr Rock The Fest – View Pics

The world of music and arts came together to enjoy the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival. Here are a few glimpses from the gala festival, which was held in Manchester, Tennessee.

The world of music and arts came together to enjoy the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala festival, which was held in Manchester, Tennessee:

1. Festivalgoers

Festivalgoers
Festivalgoers Photo: Amy Harris
Festivalgoers attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

2. Festivalgoers

Festivalgoers
Festivalgoers Photo: Amy Harris
Festivalgoers are seen during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

3. Festivalgoers

Festivalgoers
Festivalgoers Photo: Amy Harris
People attend the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

4. Michigander

Michigander
Michigander Photo: Amy Harris
Michigander performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

5. BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug
BigXthaPlug Photo: Amy Harris
BigXthaPlug performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

6. Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram
Sid Sriram Photo: Amy Harris
Sid Sriram performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

7. Festivalgoers

Festivalgoers
Festivalgoers Photo: Amy Harris
Festivalgoers are seen during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

8. Festivalgoers

Festivalgoers
Festivalgoers Photo: Amy Harris
Festivalgoers are seen during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

9. Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr
Durand Bernarr Photo: Amy Harris
Durand Bernarr performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

10. Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr
Durand Bernarr Photo: Amy Harris
Durand Bernarr performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

