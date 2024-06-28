Hollywood

77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection

The 77th Tony Awards were recently held in New York. The who's who from the world of showbiz came in for one of the greatest award shows of the year. From Alicia Keys to Liev Schreiber to Elle Fanning - everyone was present at the venue. Here are a few glimpses from the grand awards night.

Tamara Tunie | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tamara Tunie arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

1/24
Alicia Keys and Terri M Augello
Alicia Keys and Terri M Augello | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alicia Keys, left, and Terri M Augello arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

2/24
Lavinia Jones Wright and Justin Craig
Lavinia Jones Wright and Justin Craig | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lavinia Jones Wright, left, and Justin Craig arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

3/24
Riccardo Hernandez
Riccardo Hernandez | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Riccardo Hernandez arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

4/24
Audrey Trullinger
Audrey Trullinger | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Audrey Trullinger arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

5/24
Kymberly Lavigne-Hinkley and Matt Hinkley
Kymberly Lavigne-Hinkley and Matt Hinkley | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kymberly Lavigne-Hinkley, left, and Matt Hinkley arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

6/24
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Idina Menzel arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

7/24
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

8/24
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson, left, and Holland Taylor arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

9/24
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

10/24
Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen
Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Liev Schreiber, left, and Taylor Neisen arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

11/24
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Celia Keenan-Bolger, from left, Jessica Lange, and Jim Parsons arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

12/24
Billy Porter
Billy Porter | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Billy Porter arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

13/24
Kara Young
Kara Young | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kara Young arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

14/24
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

15/24
Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Camille A. Brown arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

16/24
Gayle Rankin
Gayle Rankin | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gayle Rankin arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

17/24
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Audra McDonald arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

18/24
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Noah Galvin, left, and Ben Platt arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

19/24
Zach Chance and Grace Herr
Zach Chance and Grace Herr | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zach Chance, left, and Grace Herr arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

20/24
Taylor Tomlinson
Taylor Tomlinson | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Taylor Tomlinson arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

21/24
Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Simms
Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Simms | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vanessa Bell Calloway, left, and Heather Alicia Simms arrive at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

22/24
Cayetana Guillen Cuervo
Cayetana Guillen Cuervo | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cayetana Guillen Cuervo arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

23/24
Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kenny Leon arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

24/24
Nikiya Mathis
Nikiya Mathis | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nikiya Mathis arrives at the 77th Tony Awards in New York.

