Hollywood

77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection

The 77th Tony Awards were recently held in New York. The who's who from the world of showbiz came in for one of the greatest award shows of the year. From Alicia Keys to Liev Schreiber to Elle Fanning - everyone was present at the venue. Here are a few glimpses from the grand awards night.