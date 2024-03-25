Art & Entertainment

Holi Reminds Simple Kaul Of Her 'Strong Roots' And Importance Of Family

Actress Simple Kaul, who is best known for her work in ‘Kkusum’, ‘Kutumb’, ‘Shararat’, shared that Holi reminds her of her strong roots, her family, and how she used to have fun in her childhood.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls', said Holi is one of her favourite festivals.

“I play Holi with my close friends because they bring a lot of joy to me. Holi signifies unity, celebration with a lot of fun, enjoyment and family time. Festivals remind you of your strong roots. It reminds me of my family,” shared Simple.

The actress further said: “I remember my childhood days that I spent with my family, neighbours. It used to be so much fun. We used to fill water balloons and throw them at random people, then run away. We would surprise people with so many colours, water balloons and pichkari.”

“In Delhi, Holi is celebrated in a great way. And obviously, not to forget the yummy sweets,” she added.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the youth based drama ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’.

