Hina Khan Says It's Crucial To Take Care Of Your Skin At Young Age

Actress Hina Khan has urged the younger generation to start skincare early, saying it's crucial to take care of your skin at a young age.

I
IANS
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
The 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant, Hina, is often seen sharing her workout routine, and skincare tips with her huge fandom on social media.

Recently, during a launch of Kaya's new clinic in Mumbai, Hina stated: "I believe it is crucial to take care of your skin at a young age, especially during your early 20s. To those who haven't, I want to share my own experience -- I didn't start until I turned 30."

"I have met numerous doctors and they advised starting skincare not just at 20, but as early as 18. For individuals struggling with acne and scars, it's essential to begin caring for their skin at 18 or older. So, my advice is simple - start at the right time, and you'll see results," added Hina.

Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

The actress recently featured in a romantic music video titled 'Halki Halki Si', alongside Munawar Faruqui.

