Hansika Motwani: The Regional Film Tag Keeps Diverse Content From Being Churned Out Of Indian Film Industry

Actress Hansika Motwani has an opinion on the regional films tag in India. She feels like the tag only widens the gap between diverse content being produced by the Indian industry, according to the Hindustan Times.

Motwani said, “I have observed that the concept of ‘Regional’ movies exists within our country, but the world always perceives our works as ‘Indian Movies’. Now, especially, after the remarkable feat of certain movies from the South, the scenario has completely changed.”

She then continued, “The pan-Indian culture encapsulating the collaboration of actors and technicians across the country has opened up a new market.”

The actress then referred to the trend of remakes to show the bridging of gap between regions by content. The actor who works in Tamil and Telugu films said, “Even before this culture (of pan-India films) popped up, there has always been a mutual exchange among the regional industries through remakes. When an idea, concept, or story gets a phenomenal response, it eventually goes for a remake. Today, it’s nice to see that people have started accepting the movies in every region with red carpets. It’s a good sign indeed as it escalates the stature of Indian cinema on the global map.”

Furthermore, Motwani stated, “There have been many instances where international movies were available at film festivals for limited audiences, but today, we are finding Korean and Japanese movies released in cinema halls. On the other hand, our superstar Rajinikanth’s movies became popular hits in Japan during the 90s itself. Now, you can see the box office numbers of Baahubali, and RRR.”

Motwani started with small screen with ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and then went on to do ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Koi….Mil Gaya’ and ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’. She then established firm base in other regions with ‘Engeyum Kadhal’, ‘Velayudham’, ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’, ‘Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru’ and ‘Singham II’.

While concluding the actress talked about her smooth transition from Hindi to different languages, “Every single industry, be it Hindi or other regional domains has always given support and respect to female actors. Yes, there are pros and cons in any industry. Personally, I have always experienced so much respect, love and support from every industry. From being a child artiste to a female lead actress, I haven’t experienced such stereotypes or prejudices."