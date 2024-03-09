Art & Entertainment

Hansika Motwani Surprises Fans With Her Pink-Saree Look

Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her saree look, raising the hotness quotient.

I
IANS
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Hansika Motwani Surprises Fans With Her Pink-Saree Look
info_icon

Actor Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her saree look, raising the hotness quotient.

The diva, who was most recently seen in '105 Minuttess', took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures wearing a pink saree.

Hansika is a complete vision to behold, and is giving her fans major fashion and makeup goals.

She opted for brown lips, smokey eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is set in a wavy manner, and accessories the look with big golden chaandbaalis.

The post is captioned with a tulip flower emoji.

On the work front, Hansika next has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Guardian', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.

Tags

Instagram

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement