'Grey's Anatomy' Will Be Back For Season 21

TV channel ABC has renewed long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" for its 21st season.

The return of the acclaimed series, which had been in the works for a while, comes as the strikes-impacted 20th season recently returned to the network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal marks the second season under new showrunner Meg Marinis, who took over at the end of season 19 for Krista Vernoff. It is created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

“The loyalty and love of 'Grey’s Anatomy' fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season,” Rhimes said in a statement.

No details about returning cast have been revealed but leading lady Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Dr Meredith Grey in the series, is expected to continue her role in recurring capacity after exiting ahead of season 20 as a series regular.

"Grey's Anatomy" remains the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history after surpassing ER in 2019.

