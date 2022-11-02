Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Goa Government Sets November 15 Deadline For All IFFI Preparations

The Goa government has set a deadline to all its concerned departments to complete the work related to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by November 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

IFFI
IFFI Asian Film Festivals

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 7:29 pm

The Goa government has set a deadline to all its concerned departments to complete the work related to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by November 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. 

Sawant said that as the 53rd edition of IFFI will start from November 20 all the departments, including the PWD, police department and others have been asked to complete the related work as soon as possible.

He held a review meeting with these departments and directed them to carry out the IFFI related works by the given deadline.

The chief minister said that a review meeting of the preparation with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will be held on November 7.

Sawant said that invitations to guests and other things were getting finalised. "Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is also taking a review from the concerned departments. Post-Covid pandemic, this edition of IFFI will be celebrated with more zeal," he said.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, was held for the first time in Goa in 2004. The festival has since found a home in the coastal state as in 2014 Goa was declared the permanent venue for this festival.

Tags

Art & Entertainment IFFI International Film Festival Of India Goa Government CM Pramod Sawant IFFI 53 Goa Panaji
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It