Gippy Grewal To Share Screen Space With Son Shinda Grewal In 2023 Film

Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal, who is set to bring his Punjabi film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' in theatres on Baisakhi, 2023, shared that his single point focus as an artiste is to serve entertainment to the audience.



The film is based in the UK and moves to India revolving around a father trying to get his naughty son on the right track.



Commenting on the occasion of his film's release date announcements, Gippy said in a statement, "I thrive to give complete entertainment to my audiences, and 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is no exception. The film has a rollercoaster of emotions and shows how a father manages his disobedient son while moving from the UK to India."



The movie will star Gippy Grewal as the lead alongside his son Shinda Grewal. This is the first time we will see the father-son duo together on screen.



Sharing his experience of sharing the screen with his son, Gippy said, "I am very excited to work with my son Shinda and bring our real-life chemistry to the screen. This is going to be my second film with director Amarpreet Chhabra and working with him is a delight. Looking forward to coming together with Yoodlee Films and giving audiences a movie to cherish on Baisakhi."



The director of the film, Amarpreet Chhabra added, "All of us are working very hard to ensure that 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' turns out to be a complete entertainer. Working with Gippy for the second time will be even more special than the first because of the father-son pairing."



'Shinda Shinda No Papa', produced by Yoodlee Films will debut in theatres on the festive day of Baisakhi on April 14, 2023.