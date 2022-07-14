Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Gippy Grewal Drops His Latest Track 'Mutiyare Ni'; Video Features Ukrainian Model

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal has released his latest track 'Mutiyare Ni'. Its music video features Ukrainian model Olya Kryvenda.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:07 am

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal, who is known for a hit tracks like 'The Angrezi Beat', has released his latest single 'Mutiyare Ni'. The video features Grewal along with Ukrainian model Olya Kryvenda.

The singer says, "The name 'Mutiyare Ni' (that means 'oh lover!') is an ode to a lover's beautiful girlfriend to let her know how much he loves her, appreciates her beauty, but hesitates in admitting the same."



The singer whose latest track 'Nach Punjaban' from the Bollywood film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani received a good response, shares further about his shooting experience with co-actor Kryvenda.

"The song is shot amidst the beautiful shores with Olya who is an extremely talented artist who helped us portray the accurate thought behind this song. 'Mutiyare Ni' is a story of a young boy, who struggles to confess his feelings and admiration to the girl of his dreams and ultimately falls short of words. But I feel after 'Mutiyare Ni' I have eased this struggle a little bit," he said. 

Presented by Believe Artist Services and Humble Music, 'Mutiyare Ni' is written by lyricist Happy Rajkoti and the music is produced by Avvy Sra.

[With Inputs From IANS]

