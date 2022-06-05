Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
The Punjaabban: Abrar Ul Haq To Sue Karan Johar For Allegedly Stealing 'JugJugg Jeeyo's Song

Musician Abrar Ul Haq previously stated that he has not sold his music to anyone and that he will take filmmaker Karan Johar to court for stealing the song for the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

Abrar Ul Haq and Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 5:37 pm

Abrar Ul Haq, a Pakistani musician, and politician has told his followers that he will continue to sue filmmaker Karan Johar and T-Series for allegedly stealing his song 'Nach Punjaban' for the upcoming film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. The film, starring actors Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has a remixed version of the song named 'The Punjaabban'.

'The Punjaabban' was initially shown in the trailer, prompting Abrar Ul Haq to tweet that he had not sold his music to anyone and that he would take Johar to court. T-Series responded by stating that it had lawfully purchased the song's rights, which are also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube account, according to The Indian Express. 

In a video shared on social media platforms, Ul Haq said, “A lot of fans have been asking me “why didn’t you go to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song “Nach Punjaban”?’. The answer is, yes I am going to the court, don’t worry (sic).”

He went on to say that simply giving credit is insufficient because he never sold the song and gave no one permission to use it. “It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, God willing, and I’m coming to the court. See you there (sic),” he added.

Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios collaborated on the film, which is directed by filmmaker Raj Mehta. Actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also feature in the film. The film releases on June 24.

Visually told More

