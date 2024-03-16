Art & Entertainment

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’: McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor Meet ‘Ghostbusters’ OG Cast Members – View Pics

The original cast members from the ‘Ghostbusters’ were present to greet the new cast members from ‘Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire’ at the world premiere of the film in New York. Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 16, 2024
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Instagram
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ just had its world premiere in New York with the cast and crew walking in looking their best. McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor and many others attended the film premiere and were seen chatting it up with the media and clicking pictures with the fans. ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s premier in New York proved to be star-studded affair.

However, what was the most interesting part about the gala event was that the cast from the original ‘Ghostbusters’ film was also present to greet the new guns this time. Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson were not only present during the filming of the movie, but they all also attended the premiere in New York.

It was so lovely to see the cast of the original film and the new film come together and have a fun time together. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
McKenna Grace attends the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Writer-director Gil Kenan, right, and wife Eliza Kenan attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Celeste O’Connor attends the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Carrie Coon, left, and Dan Aykroyd attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Celeste O’Connor, left, Finn Wolfhard and Logan Kim attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Carrie Coon, left, Celeste O’Connor, Emily Alyn Lind and McKenna Grace attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Carrie Coon, left, Logan Kim and Emily Alyn Lind attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Paul Rudd attends the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere
‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Producer-writer Jason Reitman, left, and writer-director Gil Kenan attend the premiere of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York.

