Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Gajraj Rao: Theatre And Cinema May Be Two Very Different Mediums But When You Blend Them, You Get A Very Unusual Format

The award-winning actor, Gajraj Rao, plays the central role in Zee Theatre's new crime drama, 'Gunehgaar'. He says its refreshing to work on characters and stories that are usually unthinkable.

Gajraj Rao
Gajraj Rao Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 4:59 pm

Gajraj Rao has worked across multiple platforms from Cinema to OTT and has won many accolades. However, as an actor, he is always looking for a new challenge and Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Gunehgaar' offered him a perfect opportunity to play a very unusual role. He says the psychological thriller weaved around three protagonists really stirred his interest and adds, "I always find it refreshing to work in stories where the characters are a bit unpredictable and defy stereotypes. I also found the premise of the project to be very compelling as it is packed with suspense and has a stunning ending."

In 'Gunehgaar,' Gajraj Rao plays a man with a mysterious past and a shocking secret that he doesn't share till the very end. Working in a teleplay was also a new experience for Rao and he says, "Theatre and cinema maybe two very different mediums but when you blend them, you get a very unusual format. Working with director Akarsh Khurana was also very interesting as he understands films and theatre equally well. I am glad Zee Theatre is producing stories like 'Gunehgaar' that deserve a wider audience."

“'Gunehgaar’ will keep the audience engrossed from the first scene to the last. This story makes you wonder about destiny, human nature, rage, crime, punishment, and the meaning of justice. My character in a way steers the story forward in a very unsettling and peculiar way. Whether he turns out to be an aggressor or a victim is for the audience to find out," adds Gajraj Rao.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Gunehgaar' also stars Shweta Basu Prasad and Sumeet Vyas and will be aired on Tata Play Theatre, Dish TV, D2H Rangmanch and Airtel Theatre.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Theatre Indian Cinema Gunhegaar Gajraj Rao Akarsh Khurana Sumeet Vyas Shweta Basu Prasad Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming