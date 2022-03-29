Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Says He Owes A Lot To Varun Dhawan

'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says that actor Varun Dhawan helped him a lot during a tough phase.

Varun Dhawan and Vivek Agnihotri Credit: Instagram and PTI

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 10:52 am

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is all-praise for actor Varun Dhawan. Agnihotri, whose film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has done incredibly well at the box-office, said that there was a time when he was going through a tough phase in the film industry and it was Dhawan who helped him during that time.

In a recent interview, reported by Hindustan Times, Agnihotri said that he owes a lot to Dhawan and called him a great boy. He hoped that Dhawan received the best in his life ahead. 

“I love Varun. I owe a lot to Varun. And I don’t want to speak on camera, it’s between me and him. He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly. He is a great soul. I wish he, I don’t know about stardom and all, I wish he always remains happy and very successful. He is a great boy, I love him. I am not saying this because I want to do a film with him. My eyes are also getting moist, because he had helped me at a time when I couldn’t have expected at all that a person like him would help me,” he told Siddharth Kanan in the interview.

Dhawan has also loved Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and even took to social media to share his review. He wrote, “One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. Anupam Kher deserves all the awards. @DarshanKumaar #pallavijoshi, #mithun sir and the director @vivekagnihotri,” adding a hands-folded emoji and a bunch of thumbs-up emojis (sic).”

‘The Kashmir Files’ actor Darshan Kumaar, who plays an integral role in the film, also revealed sometime back that Dhawan had contacted him personally. “Varun Dhawan contacted me. He loved my performance,” he had said. 

The film also features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles and has already crossed Rs 250 crore at the Box-Office. 
 

