'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand hit the screens one day before Republic Day. It was a working Thursday, yet it opened to good numbers of Rs 22.5 crore. On January 26, on the national holiday, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer earned Rs 39 crore and on Day 3, on its first Saturday, the aerial drama witnessed a drop in its collections. It collected Rs 28 crore in all languages (early estimates) as reported by Sacnilk. So, the three-day box office collections of 'Fighter' stands at Rs 90 crore. It is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore today, on Sunday.
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark
'Fighter' Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark today, on Sunday. The movie hit the theatres on January 25.
The same portal also reported that 'Fighter' had an overall 29.58% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows witnessed 17.06% occupancy, afternoon shows had 26.90%, evening shows saw 33.52% and night shows had an occupancy of 40.82%.
Talking about 'Fighter's worldwide box office on Day 3, the film earned Rs 96 crore with Rs 74.4 crore gross collection in India and Rs 21.6 crore in overseas markets.
The story of 'Fighter' is based on the Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama attack by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and how a bunch of elite air force officers avenge the terror attacks.
Outlook India review of 'Fighter' reads: This is not Siddharth Anand's best work but not the worst either. He deserves applause for treating the audience with this larger-than-life first-ever aerial drama. Nothing new was presented plotwise but the breathtaking aerial action sequences are something the audience will witness for the first time on the big screen. Hrithik and Deepika totally wow with their sizzling chemistry and it doesn't feel like they have shared the screen for the first time. 'Fighter' combines elements of high-octane aerial stunts, suspense, and emotional depth that make it an engaging cinematic experience and big spectacle. It's a full paisa vasool movie.