Outlook India review of 'Fighter' reads: This is not Siddharth Anand's best work but not the worst either. He deserves applause for treating the audience with this larger-than-life first-ever aerial drama. Nothing new was presented plotwise but the breathtaking aerial action sequences are something the audience will witness for the first time on the big screen. Hrithik and Deepika totally wow with their sizzling chemistry and it doesn't feel like they have shared the screen for the first time. 'Fighter' combines elements of high-octane aerial stunts, suspense, and emotional depth that make it an engaging cinematic experience and big spectacle. It's a full paisa vasool movie.