Art & Entertainment

Fasting, Film Promotions Leave Hina Khan Sleep Deprived, Tired And Unwell

Actress Hina Khan has shared a health update. She said that she is unwell and has not slept for more than a few hours in the past four days.

Advertisement

Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hina Khan has shared a health update. She said that she is unwell and has not slept for more than a few hours in the past four days.

Hina took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie in a car. In the picture, the actress is dressed in an oversized navy blue T-shirt. She completed her look with sunglasses, no make up and wore her hair open.

Hina%20Khan
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For the caption, she wrote: “Tired, unwell AF, hv slept for 2-3 hours max each night from the past 4 days..”

She was on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in the ongoing sacred month of Ramadan, and completed her 27th day of fasting.

Advertisement

About her upcoming work, Hina is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi cinema with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which is directed by Amarpreet Chabra.

The comedy-drama film also stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal alongside Hina. It will be released on May 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM To Kickstart Maharashtra Campaign Today; Kangana Ranaut's Old Post On Beef Consumption Resurfaces
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused