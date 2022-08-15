Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Farah Khan Shares Moments From Her Dinner With Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday

Farah Khan
Farah Khan Instagram: @farahkhankunder

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 3:16 pm

Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for her quirky Instagram posts, recently went for dinner with her tinsel town friends.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an array of pictures from her outing. The pictures feature her brother Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, Avinash Gowariker and Seema Sajdeh at a Mumbai restaurant. Maheep also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories.

The first picture shared by Farah shows everyone posing for a group picture at the dinner table. Farah wrote in the caption: "Good friends and great food."

Another photo shows the squad posing at the restaurant's gate. Farah captioned the photo, "Well fed and well red."

Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture that featured her, Farah and Bhavana. She added a Friends sticker to the picture. Bhavana reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories along with heart emojis.

Maheep, Seema, Bhavana are awaiting the release of the second season of their reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

Farah Khan Sajid Khan Sanjay Kapoor Maheep Kapoor Chunky Panday Bhavana Panday Avinash Gowarikar Seema Sajdeh
