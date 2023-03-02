Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Farah Khan Says She Choreographed Her First Song For Ayesha Jhulka

Home Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Says She Choreographed Her First Song For Ayesha Jhulka

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared that she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka and "it will always be special".

Farah Khan, Ayesha Jhulka
Farah Khan, Ayesha Jhulka IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:59 pm

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared that she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka and "it will always be special".

Taking to Instagram stories, Farah posted a selfie with Ayesha and called the actor "special".

In the photograph, Farah wore a black and white outfit while Ayesha opted for a white outfit with black sripes.

Farah captioned the post, "I choreographed my first song on her... she will always be special @ayesha.jhulka."

In another photographs, Ayesha kept her hand around Farah as they smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Ayesha wore a blue saree, while Farah opted for a red and blue outfit. Farah wrote, "So good to meet up and find that some associations never change @ayesha.jhulka."

Ayesha re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories with a woman with a red hearts sticker.

She also wrote, "Love you @farahkhankunder."

Farah started her career when she choreographed for 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Directed by Mansoor Khan, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' released in 1992 featuring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with 'Kurbaan' (1991). She was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush', directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Farah Khan Ayesha Jhulka Filmmaker Choreographer Instagram Photograph Instagram Stories Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority