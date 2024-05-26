Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan Quips She Wants To ‘Get In Bed’ With Karan Johar

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was a day late to wish Karan Johar on his 51st birthday, but she had a hilarious way of making it up to him.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was a day late to wish Karan Johar on his 52nd birthday, but she had a hilarious way of making it up to him.

Farah on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a reel, where she is seen holding the quilt on the bed and saying: “It’s Karan Johar’s birthday, and I am here. And I feel he’s in his birthday suit and now I am going to check him out.”

Farah then pulls the quilt, and Karan says “aah” as he sits in his night suit.

He is heard saying: “I can't believe I am in bed with you on my birthday.. I am in bed with you and I don’t know if it’s a problem for you or me.”

Farah captioned the reel: “In bed with the birthday boy!!... u know there’s nowhere else I'd rather be. I love you Karan.”

She shared the reel of her stories and wrote: “1 day late but… Happy Birthday @karanjohar u know how much I want to get in bed with u. (sic).”

