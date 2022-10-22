Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Eager To See Life Of Baji Prabhu Deshpande In 'Har Har Mahadev': Dil Raju

The team of upcoming multilingual film, 'Har Har Mahadev' has met one of Telugu cinema's powerful producers Dil Raju, who has urged audiences to watch the historical film that releases for Deepavali.

‘Har Har Mahadev’
‘Har Har Mahadev’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 5:07 pm

The team of upcoming multilingual film, 'Har Har Mahadev' has met one of Telugu cinema's powerful producers Dil Raju, who has urged audiences to watch the historical film that releases for Deepavali. 

The team of 'Har Har Mahadev', including director Abhijeet Deshpande, actor Subodh Bhave and actress Sayli Sanjeev met producer Dil Raju, who showed his love and adoration for 'Har Har Mahadev' and talked about how Indian history and lives are influenced by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also urged the audience to watch the film as it was a film with a message. He said: "'Har Har Mahadev' is the first Marathi multilingual film which is to be released pan-India. I am excited to see the life journey of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the film and how close his bond was with his king."

'Har Har Mahadev' narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu in our history, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12,000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand, it will be available to the mass audience across the nation being Marathi cinema's 1st multilingual film.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev in the lead. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Har Har Mahadev Dil Raju Diwali Release Telugu Movie Abhijeet Deshpande Actor Subodh Bhave Actress Sayli Sanjeev Upcoming Movie Chennai

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights