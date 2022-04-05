Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
DJ Khaled To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be honouring the awarding-winning music producer/performer with the 2,719th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 11.

DJ Khaled

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 3:21 pm

Record producer DJ Khaled will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

According to a press release, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be honouring the awarding-winning music producer/performer with the 2,719th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 11. 

The star will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard next to Amoeba Music, the release shared on the Walk of Fame website read.

“DJ Khaled is one of the most popular and ever-present impresarios of the rap industry and we are thrilled to honour him with his own star on the Walk of Fame!" Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

Khaled is a superstar music producer and has worked with top music artists including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend and Post Malone.

He was nominated for album of the year at this year's Grammy Awards, as a producer on singer H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” 

Khaled released his last album in April 2020. He has till now put out 10 albums, produced through his record label We the Best Music Group. 

