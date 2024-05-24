Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’

The song ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ from the upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ has hit the airwaves.

Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The music video of the track features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, alongside actress Neeru Bajwa.

The music for the song has been composed by Bunny and features vocals by Diljit.

The love song has a vibrant flavour and has Indian elements fused with contemporary sonic elements.

The music video of the track features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, alongside actress Neeru Bajwa.

The music for the song has been composed by Bunny and features vocals by Diljit.

The love song has a vibrant flavour and has Indian elements fused with contemporary sonic elements.

Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Releasing 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' is a special moment for me. The song is fun and full of heart, much like our movie 'Jatt & Juliet 3'. Collaborating with Neeru again was fantastic, and I'm sure fans will enjoy this track."

‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ continues the adventurous saga of Fateh (Diljit) and Pooja (Neeru) as they navigate new challenges and hilarious misunderstandings.

The music video of the track will be released on Saturday.

Neeru commented: 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' is a beautiful, light-hearted song that showcases the magic of 'Jatt & Juliet 3'. Working with Diljit is always a joy, and I hope everyone falls in love with this track the same as we have."

The song was released by Times Music in association with Speed Records.

The film is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Father Of 5 Girls Slits Pregnant Wife's Abdomen To Know Baby's Gender; Gets Life Sentence
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More
  3. Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police
  4. HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YSRCP MLA Who Smashed EVM
  5. 'Udta Bengaluru': Busted Rave Party In City Sparks BJP-Congress War Of Words
Entertainment News
  1. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’
  3. Orry Confesses He Was An 'Inconsiderate Social Climber' In School, Gives A Peek Of His Alma Mater In Kodaikanal
  4. 'Longlegs' Trailer Review: Nicholas Cage Will Give You Sleepless Nights As He Turns Into A Deadly Serial Killer
  5. Ex-FTISLAND Member Song Seung-hyun Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Fiance - Check Post Inside
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates
  2. England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. USA Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Bangladesh's Tour Of America 2024
  5. Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Manchester Derby
World News
  1. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  2. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  4. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  5. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM