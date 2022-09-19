Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Dhanush's Bilingual Film 'Vaathi' To Hit Screens On December 2

Two-time National Award winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'SIR' (Telugu)'/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will have a grand release worldwide on December 2 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 3:12 pm

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high budget film on a lavish scale. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

Dhanush delivering a punch line in the film, which many believe to be the bottomline of Vaathi. He says, "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli and National Award winning music director G V Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush National Award SIR Vaathi Telugu-Tamil Movie Pan India Film Sithara Entertainments Fortune Four Cinemas
