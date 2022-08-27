Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Despite A Leg Injury, Shilpa Shetty Honours Her Professional Commitment

Shilpa Shetty was spotted attending an event recently in a wheelchair. If you ask why? She decided to keep her professional commitment to the event organisers despite herself having faced a leg injury during the shoot of ‘Indian Police Force’.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 10:32 pm

Shilpa Shetty is setting high standards for professionalism. She recently honoured her professional commitment, and attended a brand event, despite having a leg injury. Impressive!

The fitness icon, who got injured on the sets of Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' and fractured her leg, attended an award ceremony in Mumbai that aimed at recognising and honouring unsung heroes for their hard work and achievements.

As per a press statement from the actress’ team, "The award ceremony was locked six months in advance and cancelling it would be a huge loss to the organiser. So, they had requested her to attend the ceremony in a wheel chair. And sticking to her commitment, Shilpa arrived at the event on a wheelchair as the event organiser had made all necessary arrangements for her."

Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty performed all her stunts for 'Indian Police Force' by herself without the help of a body double.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of Sonal Joshi's 'Sukhee' wherein she plays the lead protagonist and Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. She was recently seen in ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Nikamma’.

Related stories

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Moves Court Seeking Discharge In Pornography Case

Shilpa Shetty: Even With The Cast On My Leg, I Won't Be Able To Sit Idle

Shilpa Shetty Breaks Leg On Set Of 'Indian Police Force', Says Will Be Back 'Stronger'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Former Actress TV Actress Hollywood Actress Actress Shilpa Shetty Rohit Shetty Raj Kundra Mumbai India Bombay
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?