Despite A Leg Injury, Shilpa Shetty Honours Her Professional Commitment

Shilpa Shetty is setting high standards for professionalism. She recently honoured her professional commitment, and attended a brand event, despite having a leg injury. Impressive!

The fitness icon, who got injured on the sets of Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' and fractured her leg, attended an award ceremony in Mumbai that aimed at recognising and honouring unsung heroes for their hard work and achievements.

As per a press statement from the actress’ team, "The award ceremony was locked six months in advance and cancelling it would be a huge loss to the organiser. So, they had requested her to attend the ceremony in a wheel chair. And sticking to her commitment, Shilpa arrived at the event on a wheelchair as the event organiser had made all necessary arrangements for her."

Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty performed all her stunts for 'Indian Police Force' by herself without the help of a body double.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of Sonal Joshi's 'Sukhee' wherein she plays the lead protagonist and Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. She was recently seen in ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘Nikamma’.