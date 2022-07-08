Delhi BJP Files Police Complaint Against Leena Manimekalai For ‘Hurting’ Sentiments Of Hindus

Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against TMC MP Mohua Moitra and Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, alleging them of "hurting" sentiments of Hindus.

The complaint received from the BJP leaders at Parliament Street police station was forwarded to the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for further action, a senior police officer said.

The BJP leaders also demanded that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee should dismiss Moitra from the party.

"Moitra has hurt sentiments of Hindus by using derogatory language against Goddess Kali," Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari alleged.

Moitra on Tuesday stirred a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.

Manimekalai came to the center of a huge storm over her documentary 'Kaali'. The filmmaker is facing several FIRs following outrage over the poster of “Kaali” showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

The way Manimekalai has depicted goddess Kali in a poster has hurt the Hindus, said BJP leaders Harish Khurana and Harihar Raghuvanshi who lodged the complaint on the behalf of the party.

[With Inputs from PTI]