Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Deepika Padukone Opens US Konkani Meet, Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Language Skills

Deepika Padukone, who was enjoying a vacation in the United States, ended her stay here as chief guest at the 10th edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, California.

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone Instagram

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 4:31 pm

Hosted in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the three-day event laced with performances, music shows, seminars, food and works, celebrates and promotes the Konkani cultural heritage and is an initiative to keep the culture alive across the world.

The Bollywood star later took to her social media to thank the Konkani Association of California.

She posted a few pictures in ethnic outfits and wrote in the caption: "A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings. I couldn't be more proud (sic)."

Deepika was joined by her parents and husband Ranveer Singh, who enjoyed his first tryst with the full-blown event that also saw an opening performance by Shankar Mahadevan.

In a few viral videos, Ranveer can be seen making a brief appearance on the stage as he impressed the audience with a few lines in Konkani. Sitting beside Deepika in an ethnic outfit, he said "I'm really happy" in Konkani.

Soon after, the room filled with a loud cheer. Deepika also cheered her husband and said, "Well done". Towards the end, Ranveer said, "Dev bare karu (May God bless you)" and exited the stage.

[With Input From IANS]

