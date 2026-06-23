Clive Davis, Music Industry Tycoon, Dead At 94

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and became very famous for his star-studded annual pre-Grammy gala The 200-seat theater at the Grammy Museum is named after him. He also founded the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University in 2003, which is part of the Tisch School of the Arts and was one of the first such schools to merge music with business programs. In a statement, Patti Smith thanked Davis for “transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support.”