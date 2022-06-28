Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Chris Hemsworth fanboys over 'Thor: Love and Thunder' co-star Russell Crowe

Chris Hemsworth, who is set to headline the upcoming superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', recently expressed his happiness on co-starring with Academy and Golden Globe award winning actor Russell Crowe in the film, who happens to be the latest addition to the MCU.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 5:46 pm

Chris Hemsworth , who is set to headline the upcoming superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', recently expressed his happiness on co-starring with Academy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Russell Crowe in the film, who happens to be the latest addition to the MCU.

Speaking of acting alongside Crowe, Chris Hemsworth who plays the titular role of Thor in the franchise, said, "I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on-screen with hints at 'Gladiator' imagery, yet with a wink, totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back."

In his own words, Hemsworth fanboyed over Crowe, who is the former's childhood idol. "I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humour and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing", Hemsworth added.

Russell Crowe will be seen playing Greek God, Zeus in the Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman-Christian Bale starrer, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' which will release in Indian cinemas on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Chris Hemsworth Russell Crowe Thor: Love And Thunder MCU Gladiator Natalie Portman Christian Bale
