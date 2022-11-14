Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Children’s Day Special: 7 Audiobooks Narrated By Celebs Which Every Kid Must Have On Their Playlists

As people everywhere celebrate Children’s Day, here’s a gift every child needs to have. The joy of listening to these incredible stories narrated by celebrities is what every kid in today’s time must have.

Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Reading Out 'Inni And Bobo Find Each Other'
Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Reading Out 'Inni And Bobo Find Each Other' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 4:24 pm

Listening to stories has been an integral part of our childhood. It opened doors to worlds of fantasy, creativity, mystery and great excitement! While kids in today’s times prefer to have audiobooks much more than physical books, there are some of the most popular titles available which kids can listen to on this special occasion.

As everyone celebrates Children's Day this year, every parent can share that gift to their children of enjoying a screen free time. Kids as well, can listen to these popular Audible audiobooks narrated by various celebs. Check ‘em out:

The Weirdies Get Weirder

Written by Michael Buckley; Narrated by Kate Winslet

The Weirdie Triplets and Miss Emily are settling into Deadeye Manor when their parents appear from the dead! Worse, they want Barnacle, Melancholy, and Garlic back, sparking an extraordinary effort to demonstrate that Miss Emily is the best parent for them. Will the family be granted justice? Will the triplets' ridiculous fundraisers to pay for the lawyer be successful? What's with all the raccoons in the courtroom? The only way to find out is to listen to the tragic, troubling, and absurd story of how the Weirdies become more bizarre.

Inni And Bobo Find Each Other

Written by Soha Khan, Kunal Kemmu; Narrated by Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan

Animal lover little Inni found her new best friend, the scruffy-looking, floppy-eared Bobo, in an animal adoption centre. What follows is a beautiful story not just about the bond between Inni and Bobo but learning about empathy and imperative life lessons, and most importantly, about opening one's heart and home—which is what life is all about.

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Winter Wonderland

Written by Ladybird; Narrated by John Sparkes

Listen to a collection of the top 10 newly recorded audio stories based on the hit TV show Peppa Pig in this audiobook. Wrap up warm with Peppa and her friends in this cozy winter-themed collection with stories including Mr Potato's Christmas Show, Snow, Ice Skating, Cold Winter's Day, Santa's Grotto, Santa's Visit, George's Woolly Hat, Father Christmas and Winter Games.

Related stories

Children’s Day Special: 4 Sudha Murty Audiobooks That Every Kid Must Listen To

Children’s Day Special: 10 Netflix Titles To Enjoy This Kid’s Day With Fun And Endearing Stories

Children’s Day Special: 10 Films On Disney+ Hotstar That Are A Must-Watch For Kids On This Special Day

Over The Hills And Far Away

Written by Nikky Smedley; Narrated by Nikky Smedley

Are you interested in knowing what it was like to be a Teletubby in one of the popular children's TV programmes Teletubbies, which first aired in 1997? Listen to Nikky Smedley himself narrate his experience of enacting as teletubby in this audiobook.

The Paper Dolls And Other Stories

Written by Nikky Smedley; Narrated by Nikky Smedley

Listen to this brilliant collection of stories that takes you through a fantastical adventure with the paper dolls who are in search of missing treasure and practice counting to ten with Ted!

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde

Written by Julia Donaldson; Narrated by Alex Jennings, David Tennant, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Imelda Staunton, Justin Fletcher, Lauren Laverne, Saskia Wickham

Are you a Wimpy Kid fan? Join Greg in his journey of finding out that the road to fame and glory comes with some hard knocks.

What The Ladybird Heard At Christmas

Written by Julia Donaldson; Narrated by Alexander Armstrong

Enjoy this fun packed number which is also one of the best selling series from the award winning Julia Donaldson on the story of Ladybird visiting her friend spider for the festive season.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Children's Day Audible Kate Winslet Kunal Kemmu Soha Ali Khan Alexander Armstrong Alex Jennings David Tennant Baroness Floella Benjamin Imelda Staunton Justin Fletcher Lauren Laverne Saskia Wickham Julia Donaldson Nikky Smedley John Sparkes Ladybird Kunal Kemmu Soha Ali Khan Michael Buckley Kate Winslet
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms