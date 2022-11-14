Children’s Day Special: 7 Audiobooks Narrated By Celebs Which Every Kid Must Have On Their Playlists

Listening to stories has been an integral part of our childhood. It opened doors to worlds of fantasy, creativity, mystery and great excitement! While kids in today’s times prefer to have audiobooks much more than physical books, there are some of the most popular titles available which kids can listen to on this special occasion.

As everyone celebrates Children's Day this year, every parent can share that gift to their children of enjoying a screen free time. Kids as well, can listen to these popular Audible audiobooks narrated by various celebs. Check ‘em out:

The Weirdies Get Weirder

Written by Michael Buckley; Narrated by Kate Winslet

The Weirdie Triplets and Miss Emily are settling into Deadeye Manor when their parents appear from the dead! Worse, they want Barnacle, Melancholy, and Garlic back, sparking an extraordinary effort to demonstrate that Miss Emily is the best parent for them. Will the family be granted justice? Will the triplets' ridiculous fundraisers to pay for the lawyer be successful? What's with all the raccoons in the courtroom? The only way to find out is to listen to the tragic, troubling, and absurd story of how the Weirdies become more bizarre.

Inni And Bobo Find Each Other

Written by Soha Khan, Kunal Kemmu; Narrated by Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan

Animal lover little Inni found her new best friend, the scruffy-looking, floppy-eared Bobo, in an animal adoption centre. What follows is a beautiful story not just about the bond between Inni and Bobo but learning about empathy and imperative life lessons, and most importantly, about opening one's heart and home—which is what life is all about.

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Winter Wonderland

Written by Ladybird; Narrated by John Sparkes

Listen to a collection of the top 10 newly recorded audio stories based on the hit TV show Peppa Pig in this audiobook. Wrap up warm with Peppa and her friends in this cozy winter-themed collection with stories including Mr Potato's Christmas Show, Snow, Ice Skating, Cold Winter's Day, Santa's Grotto, Santa's Visit, George's Woolly Hat, Father Christmas and Winter Games.

Over The Hills And Far Away

Written by Nikky Smedley; Narrated by Nikky Smedley

Are you interested in knowing what it was like to be a Teletubby in one of the popular children's TV programmes Teletubbies, which first aired in 1997? Listen to Nikky Smedley himself narrate his experience of enacting as teletubby in this audiobook.

The Paper Dolls And Other Stories

Written by Nikky Smedley; Narrated by Nikky Smedley

Listen to this brilliant collection of stories that takes you through a fantastical adventure with the paper dolls who are in search of missing treasure and practice counting to ten with Ted!

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde

Written by Julia Donaldson; Narrated by Alex Jennings, David Tennant, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Imelda Staunton, Justin Fletcher, Lauren Laverne, Saskia Wickham

Are you a Wimpy Kid fan? Join Greg in his journey of finding out that the road to fame and glory comes with some hard knocks.

What The Ladybird Heard At Christmas

Written by Julia Donaldson; Narrated by Alexander Armstrong

Enjoy this fun packed number which is also one of the best selling series from the award winning Julia Donaldson on the story of Ladybird visiting her friend spider for the festive season.