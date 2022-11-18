Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Check Out Sanjay Mishra's Intriguing Look In The Teaser Poster Of ‘Vadh’ Co-Starring Neena Gupta

The makers of the film have shared another intriguing teaser poster of ‘Vadh’ featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

Sanjay Mishra In The Teaser Poster Of ‘Vadh’
Sanjay Mishra In The Teaser Poster Of ‘Vadh’ Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 7:09 pm

Recently, the makers unveiled the first teaser poster of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer ‘Vadh’. Now adding to the excitement, the makers are back with another teaser poster of Sanjay Mishra to give us a glimpse of the thrilling world of ‘Vadh’ .

The poster was shared on the Twitter handle of Luv Films and captioned as, “Every Story Has A Reason. Know The Reason Of #Vadh only in cinemas on 9 Dec.” Check it out:

In the new poster, Sanjay can be seen reading Manohar Kahaniyan magazine while maintaining a sheer intensity on his face. This has raised the suspense at what the makers are trying to hint at with this poster. It has also raised our excitement as to how Sanjay’s character will be explored in the genre of thriller drama. The poster looks intriguing and it is clearly visible that the film is going to be high on its suspense quotient. 

Moreover, ‘Vadh’ is going to be one of its kind film with the presence of two veteran actors, Sanjay and Neena, coming together on the screen. 

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, the film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. 

It will release in cinemas on December 9.

Sanjay Mishra Vadh Neena Gupta Luv Films Jaspal Singh Sandhu Rajeev Barnwal Luv Ranjan Ankur Garg J Studios Next Level Productions
