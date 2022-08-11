Check Out First Pictures Of Arjun Kanungo And Carla Dennis From Their Wedding; Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta And Others Wish The Newlyweds

Singer Arjun Kanungo is now finally married to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis and the first pictures from their wedding ceremony are out. Introducing his wife as Carla Kanungo, Arjun shared a series of pictures from the wedding, and their friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry wished the newlyweds in the comments section.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun captioned them as, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

Check them out:

In the first post, Arjun and Carla pose for a close-up and the second one is a monochrome picture in which Arjun held Carla's face between his hands. The two further sealed the deal with a kiss in the third picture while the fourth one has the couple showing their full wedding outfits as they posed against a wall. While Arjun donned a white sherwani by Anita Dongre for his big day, Carla looked ethereal in a red lehenga by Sabyasachi.

Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote in the comments section, "Eternal happyness." Congratulating the couple, actor Gauahar Khan wrote, "Omg super congratulations! You guys look like all things love!". Actress Harleen Sethi commented, "Lots of love and wishes for the beautiful journey ahead." Sonal Chauhan, who featured opposite Arjun in the music video of ‘Fursat’ (2016), showed love by writing, "Omg !!! This is soooo beautiful. Congratulations and lots of love to you and @carlaruthdennis." TV actress Anita Hassanandani and singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated the couple.

The two have been dating for a long time before they got hitched. Carla, who was born in South Africa, was also spotted in the music video of Arjun's song ‘Tu Na Mera’ (2019).