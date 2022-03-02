Channing Tatum Starrer ‘Dog’ To Release In India On March 11

Dog lovers all across the world have reason to rejoice, as Channing Tatum's film 'Dog' is set to hit theatres on March 11th of this year. This is said to be one film that no animal lover can afford to miss. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 90%.

In February 2022, the American comedy-drama opened to a tremendous box office and garnered a lot of affection from animal lovers in the United States.

A former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois dog star in 'DOG,' that is touted to be a buddy comedy.

Channing Tatum, the well-known star of films such as 'Magic Mike,' '21 Jump Street,' and 'Dear John,' has a Belgian Malinois co-star named Lulu, a PTSD-scarred Army dog who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, in his first screen appearance in five years. Tatum and his partner Reid Carolin co-directed this film, which is based on Carolin's fictitious narrative for the 2017 HBO documentary 'War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend,' which they co-produced.

Tatum's personal participation in the production is demonstrated through Lulu, the Belgian Malinois in 'DOG' who is named after Tatum's own puppy. This plot depicts how post-war trauma affects certain brave warriors, including PTSD, horrific injuries, personal and familial post-combat strife, and the trauma-related anxiety effects on a service dog.

'Dog,' starring Channing Tatum, Q'orianka Kilcher, and Ethan Suplee, is a buddy comedy directed by Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum that recounts the escapades of two former Army Rangers teamed against their will on the road trip of a lifetime.

Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) pile into a 1984 Ford Bronco and speed along the Pacific Coast in the hopes of being on time to a fellow soldier's burial. Along the way, they make each other insane, break a few laws, narrowly avoid death, and learn to let their guards down in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Talking about getting this remarkable movie to Indian screens, Sunil Udhani, Country Head, MVP Entertainment says, "I truly believe that Dogs are our link to Paradise and I am very happy to invite Indian audiences for this entertaining and emotional journey. This is one film we all at MVP are very excited about and are looking forward to 11th March when the movie will hit the screens all across India."