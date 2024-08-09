'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan Starrer

Kartik Aaryan-led 'Chandu Champion' hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. After having an impressive run at the box office, the sports biopic has finally arrived on OTT after almost two months of its release. Here's where and when to watch 'Chandu Champion' on OTT.
When and where to watch 'Chandu Champion' on OTT?
Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion. The film is available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, from today, August 9.
About 'Chandu Champion'
The film is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India. Kartik left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. He did rigorous training and also lost weight for the film. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films produce the critically acclaimed film.