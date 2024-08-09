Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan Starrer

'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Kartik Aaryan starrer finally had a digital premiere. Here are the details.

Chandu Champion OTT Release
Kartik Aaryan in 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan-led 'Chandu Champion' hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. After having an impressive run at the box office, the sports biopic has finally arrived on OTT after almost two months of its release. Here's where and when to watch 'Chandu Champion' on OTT.

When and where to watch 'Chandu Champion' on OTT?

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion. The film is available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, from today, August 9.

Kartik Aaryan And Nitin Bhajan On Sets Of ‘Chandu Champion’ - Instagram
Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Father Nitin Bhajan Opens Up On How His Parents Were Confused About His Career Choices

BY Prateek Sur

About 'Chandu Champion'

The film is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India. Kartik left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. He did rigorous training and also lost weight for the film. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films produce the critically acclaimed film.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  2. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  3. Dog Owner Arrested After Pet Falls From 5th Floor, Causes Girl's Death
  4. Delhi Records Cleanest Air For Jan-Aug Period Since 2018
  5. 'Untruths, Not Lies': Amit Shah Lends A Helping Hand To Kiren Rijiju In LS Amid Waqf Bill Debate
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  2. Imran Khan Opens Up About Using Steroids To Meet Bollywood's Pressure To Look 'Masculine'
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  4. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  2. UK Riots: PM Starmer Says Police Need To Remain On 'High Alert' As Chances Of Unrest Remain
  3. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  4. Amid Row With Elon Musk, Venezuela's Maduro Blocks X Access In Country For 10 Days
  5. Japan Issues First-Ever 'Higher-Than-Usual' Warning Over Risk Of Nanki Trough Megaquake
Latest Stories
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  3. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  4. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  5. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  6. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  7. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case