After the announcement of singer-actor Cha Eun-woo making his official solo debut surfaced, his fans have been in anticipation ever since, speculating the release date. Now, the wait is over, because the date for his much-awaited solo debut has finally been announced!
Cha Eun-woo Announces Solo Debut Date; Confirms A Music Video Featuring Hollywood Actress India Eisley
ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo has finally announced the date of his much-awaited debut solo album. His agency has confirmed that a music video for a song from the album will feature actress India Eisley.
The thrill peaked on January 27 with an exciting announcement from his agency Fantagio. The versatile idol has recently flown to the United States for the music video shoot of his solo debut, which will feature the talented actress India Eisley, ensuring a visually spectacular experience for the viewers.
Earlier, images of the two seated in a cafe in Los Angeles went viral, which sparked dating rumours between the two. But, the news of his music video has debunked all those rumours. In a statement, Fantagio shared, "Cha Eun-woo recently filmed his music video in the United States with actress India Eisley."
The collaboration between these two talents is set to bring forth a distinctive and captivating visual aspect to ASTRO's vocalist's solo debut. Adding to the excitement, Fantagio also surprised fans by revealing the official release date of his first solo album: February 15. This has ignited more excitement and the countdown has officially begun, with K-Pop enthusiasts all across the world marking their calendars.
The inclusion of actress Olivia Hussey's daughter in this music video brings an extra layer of star power to Eun-woo's solo debut. Known for her roles in 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' 'Look Away' and 'Underworld: Awakening,' Eisley's talent and charisma will surely enrich the project.
With the album releasing during the Valentine's week, the excitement is tangible, and expectations are high for what promises to be a huge moment in the 'True Beauty' actor's career. The South Korean singer and actor is currently occupied with international promotions and shooting. He is expected to return to his home country on the 30th.