Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet: Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff And Others Arrive To Offer Condolences

Celebs attend Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet

Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was held on October 17 at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebs from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Deol, Rohit Shetty, Zayed Khan, Suresh Oberoi, Rajat Bedi, Tanvi Azmi, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ramesh Taurani, among others, arrived to offer condolences to the family.

Mukesh Khanna, Puneet Issar, Raj Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Poonam Dhillon, Ashoke Pandit, Baba Azmi, Firoz Khan, Ranjeet, and others also attended the prayer meet of the veteran actor.