Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet: Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff And Others Arrive To Offer Condolences

Pankaj Dheer Prayer Meet: Celebs from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, arrived to offer condolences to the actor's family.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pankaj Dheer prayer meet
Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Celebs arrive to offer condolences Photo: Instagram
  • Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was held on Friday at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai

  • Celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rohit Shetty, and others, arrived to offer condolences to the actor's family

  • The Mahabharat actor died on October 15 after battling cancer

Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer, who played the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's TV series, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. Dheer breathed his last after his prolonged battle with cancer. He was laid to rest on October 16, which was attended by Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mika Singh, and others. Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was organised on Friday.

Celebs attend Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet

Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was held on October 17 at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebs from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Deol, Rohit Shetty, Zayed Khan, Suresh Oberoi, Rajat Bedi, Tanvi Azmi, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ramesh Taurani, among others, arrived to offer condolences to the family.

Mukesh Khanna, Puneet Issar, Raj Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Poonam Dhillon, Ashoke Pandit, Baba Azmi, Firoz Khan, Ranjeet, and others also attended the prayer meet of the veteran actor.

Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pankaj Dheer death

Earlier, actor Amit Behl told news agency ANI that Pankaj was in poor health about three years ago, but he had recovered and was back to work. "I spoke to him about four months ago, and he was sounding fine. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working, you know, in a serial or something else. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it's quite a shock to me. It's really sad," Amit added.

