Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet: Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff And Others Arrive To Offer Condolences

Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was held on Friday at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai
Celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rohit Shetty, and others, arrived to offer condolences to the actor's family
The Mahabharat actor died on October 15 after battling cancer
Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer, who played the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's TV series, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. Dheer breathed his last after his prolonged battle with cancer. He was laid to rest on October 16, which was attended by Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mika Singh, and others. Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was organised on Friday.
Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet was held on October 17 at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebs from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Deol, Rohit Shetty, Zayed Khan, Suresh Oberoi, Rajat Bedi, Tanvi Azmi, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ramesh Taurani, among others, arrived to offer condolences to the family.
Mukesh Khanna, Puneet Issar, Raj Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Poonam Dhillon, Ashoke Pandit, Baba Azmi, Firoz Khan, Ranjeet, and others also attended the prayer meet of the veteran actor.
Earlier, actor Amit Behl told news agency ANI that Pankaj was in poor health about three years ago, but he had recovered and was back to work. "I spoke to him about four months ago, and he was sounding fine. But this is shocking, really shocking for all of us. He was ailing, but he had recovered, lost weight, and was working, you know, in a serial or something else. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So it's quite a shock to me. It's really sad," Amit added.