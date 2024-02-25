Art & Entertainment

CCL: Chennai Rhinos Register Big Win Against Sonu Sood's Punjab De Sher

The Chennai Rhinos, led by Arya, registered an impressive win over Punjab De Sher on Sunday during the recent match of the ‘Celebrity Cricket League’.

February 25, 2024

Chennai Rhinos Photo: OTTPlay
Chennai claimed a 41-run win as it rode on Vikranth’s dominant half century, followed by an unbeaten 41 setting up the tone for the Rhinos. Chennai started slowly after losing three quick wickets in succession.

However, Vikranth turned the game around with his 11th half-century in this tournament. His 3 boundaries and 3 sixes helped the team to put up a target of 93 runs.

Vikranth scored 56 runs off 30 balls. In the process, he helped the Rhinos score 92-3 in 10 overs. Punjab, led by Sonu Sood, was rattled by Chennai’s bowling attack as it lost quick wickets in the middle and could never recover, conceding a lead of 12 runs.

Chennai powered to a 109-4 in the second innings to set Punjab an improbable 122 runs to win. In the end, Punjab lost by 41 runs.

'CCL' streams on JioCinema.

