Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Mesmerizes In A Pink Silk Gown With A Bow At The Women In Cinema Gala Dinner

Ever since Kiara Advani made her debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, all eyes have been set on the actor to see what statement she will be making with her sartorial choices next. The actor is currently at Cannes representing India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. For her appearance at the dinner, she made a statement with a pink gown which was adorned with a huge bow at the back.
Kiara Advani opted for an off-shoulder silk gown in pink and black which featured a corset and a fishtail bottom. The look was finished off with black lace gloves and a large pink bow at the back of the gown. Her hair was styled in a high bun. She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace and posed for the cameras.
Her look has gone viral on the internet with multiple photos and videos that show off her outfit from different angles. Speaking to the paparazzi, the actor said, “It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience.”
The Women In Cinema Gala dinner was attended by Advani, Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, aka Freen, and Salma Abu Deif. Taking to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Red Sea Film Foundation shared pictures from the event. They wrote, “The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival. During the event, #VFEuropeXRedSeaIFF honoured six women who are fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers: Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, Kiara Advani and Salma Abu Deif.”
On the work front, Advani will be next seen in ‘Game Changer.’