Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, and attended the Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

Kiara Advani on day two of Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
Kiara Advani is certainly one of the most loved Bollywood actresses on the block, and her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is grabbing headlines all over. On day two, the actress was spotted attending the Red Sea Film Festival at French Riviera, and she looked gorgeous in her orange gown. And clearly, her pictures have gone viral all over social media. 

She is at Cannes to represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner, which is hosted by Vanity Fair. It was on May 16 that the actress was seen heading to Cannes at the Mumbai airport on May 16. And now with her presence, she is highlighting India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. Not just that, she has managed to rub shoulders with women artists from around the globe.

Meanwhile, on her first day at Cannes, Kiara looked stunning as she made her debut in a white ivory outfit, which featured a deep neckline and thigh-high slit. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and the outfit was from Prabal Gurung.

As for her work, Kiara made her Bollywood debut with ‘Fugly’ but rose to fame with films like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Sherhshaah’, among others. She married her ‘Shershaah’ co-star Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023.

Moving ahead, she will be seen in S Shankar's action-thriller ‘Game Changer’ opposite Ram Charan. The Telugu film features her alongside Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. Kiara has also joined YRF spy universe alongside Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR in ‘War 2’, besides playing the female lead in Farhan Akhtar's Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’. 

