Kiara Advani Looks Pristine In White As She Makes Her Cannes Debut In Prabal Gurung Thigh-High Slit Gown

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is all set to represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in her debut appearance, has finally given an update on social media. The actress, who is one of the brand ambassadors of L’Oreal Paris, will be emphasising on India’s growing influence in the global cinema landscape.
In a video shared by Kiara, she is seen getting down from the car in a high-slit gown designed by Prabal Gurung. She captioned it as, “Rendezvous at the Riviera.” Clearly, fans could not get over her stunning appearance at the film festival. Check it out here:
Coming to the Women in Cinema Gala dinner, it is hosted by Vanity Fair, and consists of a four-panel discussion about global incentives and filming. The event is being held at La Plage Des Palmes, and brings together several women from around the world to honour their contributions to the field of cinema. Clearly, Kiara Advani’s presence at the event is a moment of pride for Indian cinema.
Besides Kiara, the Women in Cinema Gala dinner will be see known figures like actor and model Salma Abu Deif, actor, model, and singer Sarocha Chankimha, actor Adhwa Fahad, actor and singer Aseel Omran, and director and screenwriter Ramata Toulaye-Sy, marking their presence. The 77th edition of Cannes kicked off on May 14 and will continue until May 25. The theme this year is 'Many Ways To Be An Icon'.
Coming to Kiara, the actress was spotted leaving for Cannes on Wednesday, and kept it casual as ever. On the work front, she will be seen in the political thriller 'Game Changer,' directed by the legendary S. Shankar. She has also joined the team of 'Don 3' besides being part of the YRF Spy Universe with 'War 2'.